DJ Lambo Premiers “KUNTA KUNTE” Ft. Small Doctor, Mr Real - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

 DJ Lambo Premiers "KUNTA KUNTE" Ft. Small Doctor, Mr Real
DJ Lambo Premiers “KUNTA KUNTE” Ft. Small Doctor, Mr Real – P.M. News

DJ Lambo Premiers “KUNTA KUNTE” Ft. Small Doctor, Mr Real
President of Choc Boi Nation, Dj Lambo has a new single “KUNTE KUNTE”. The song features Small Doctor and ”Legbegbe” crooner Mr. Real. The track was Produced by CKay. In this article. Entertainment. Join the Conversation Cancel Reply. Will not be
