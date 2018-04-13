DJ Lambo Premiers “KUNTA KUNTE” Ft. Small Doctor, Mr Real - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

DJ Lambo Premiers “KUNTA KUNTE” Ft. Small Doctor, Mr Real – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
DJ Lambo Premiers “KUNTA KUNTE” Ft. Small Doctor, Mr Real
P.M. News
President of Choc Boi Nation, Dj Lambo has a new single “KUNTE KUNTE”. The song features Small Doctor and ”Legbegbe” crooner Mr. Real. The track was Produced by CKay. In this article. Entertainment. Join the Conversation Cancel Reply. Will not be …
360Hawt: DJ Lambo ft. Small Doctor & Mr. Real – Kunta Kunte
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!