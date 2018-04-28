Dj Neptune Collaborates With Olamide, Slimcase, CDQ and Larry Gaaga For 'Shawa Shawa' — Nigeria Today

Dj Neptune Collaborates With Olamide, Slimcase, CDQ and Larry Gaaga For ‘Shawa Shawa’
In anticipation of DJ Neptune’s Greatness album scheduled for the month of May, Neptune drops star-studded humourous single titled Shawa Shawa.
The single features Olamide, CDQ, Slimcase and Larry Gaaga.
Listen here:
