 Dj Neptune Collaborates With Olamide, Slimcase, CDQ and Larry Gaaga For 'Shawa Shawa' — Nigeria Today
Dj Neptune Collaborates With Olamide, Slimcase, CDQ and Larry Gaaga For ‘Shawa Shawa’

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

In anticipation of DJ Neptune’s Greatness album scheduled for the month of May, Neptune drops star-studded humourous single titled Shawa Shawa.

The single features Olamide, CDQ, Slimcase and Larry Gaaga.

Listen here:

Shawa Shawa

Read More: Listen To Reminisce On 'Ajigijaga'

