DJ, producer, and EDM icon Avicii found dead at 28 — Nigeria Today

DJ, producer, and EDM icon Avicii found dead at 28
Swedish DJ, producer, and philanthropist, Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, has died at the age of 28. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday. He had previously suffered from a number of health issues.
