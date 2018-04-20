DJ, producer, and EDM icon Avicii found dead at 28 — Nigeria Today

DJ, producer, and EDM icon Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish DJ, producer, and philanthropist, Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, has died at the age of 28. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday. He had previously suffered from a number of health issues.

The post DJ, producer, and EDM icon Avicii found dead at 28 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

