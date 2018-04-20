 DJ, producer, and EDM icon Avicii found dead at 28 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

DJ, producer, and EDM icon Avicii found dead at 28

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Music, News, Technology | 0 comments

Swedish DJ, producer, and philanthropist, Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, has died at the age of 28. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday. He had previously suffered from a number of health issues.

The post DJ, producer, and EDM icon Avicii found dead at 28 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.