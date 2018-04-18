 Djoliba of Mali end MFM FC continental hopes - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Djoliba of Mali end MFM FC continental hopes – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Djoliba of Mali end MFM FC continental hopes
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
MFM FC became the third Nigerian club to exit the CAF Confederation Cup after they could only manage a goalless draw at Djoliba AC of Mali today. They thus crashed out of the competition on a 1-0 aggregate after they lost 1-0 at home to the experienced

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.