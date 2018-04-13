 DMO Injects N400bn To Economy – DG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

DMO Injects N400bn To Economy – DG

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Mrs Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office, said in Lagos on Friday that the Federal Government had released about N400bn government securities into the economy to service its debt and improve liquidity. Oniha made the assertion at the 2nd Vanguard Economic Discourse tagged; “Economy in Rebound: Pitfalls, Trajectories and Resetting.’’ She said the fund was […]

The post DMO Injects N400bn To Economy – DG appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.