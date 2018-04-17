 DMW Release Visuals For 'Aje' — Nigeria Today
The DMW (Peruzzi, Davido Yonda and Fresh VDM) has a new tune for fans to jam to all day.

The single Aje is the group’s second this year.

The song has the Ghanian twist that will make you want to ‘hold somebody’.

The track was produced by Fresh VDM while DammyTwitch for Twitch Visuals in Dakar, Senegal directed the video.

Enjoy!

