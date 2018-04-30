 DNA Confirmed Offset As The Father Of Celina Powell’s Baby Girl — Nigeria Today
DNA Confirmed Offset As The Father Of Celina Powell’s Baby Girl

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Its been confirmed, Offset DOES HAVE a baby with popular insta-thotty Celina Powell, according to DNA test results she posted on social media earlier today.

Offset has been vehement in his claims that he is not the father of Powell’s 2 month old baby, so she went through the courts to force the rapper to take a paternity test and the results are in. Below is the video of Celina reading the results followed by a post of the actual court documents to back up her claim.

Celina gave birth March 23 to a baby girl.

