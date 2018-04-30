DNA Confirmed Offset As The Father Of Celina Powell’s Baby Girl — Nigeria Today

DNA Confirmed Offset As The Father Of Celina Powell’s Baby Girl

Its been confirmed, Offset DOES HAVE a baby with popular insta-thotty Celina Powell, according to DNA test results she posted on social media earlier today.

Offset has been vehement in his claims that he is not the father of Powell’s 2 month old baby, so she went through the courts to force the rapper to take a paternity test and the results are in. Below is the video of Celina reading the results followed by a post of the actual court documents to back up her claim.

Celina gave birth March 23 to a baby girl.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

