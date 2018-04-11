 Do not bring in Morocco as member, Falana warns ECOWAS — Nigeria Today
Do not bring in Morocco as member, Falana warns ECOWAS

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has warned the Economic Community of West African States against admitting Morocco as a member. According to him, admitting Morocco would be counter-productive to ECOWAS’ main objective of promoting the economic development of member states and raising citizens’ standard of living in the West African sub-region. Falana argued […]

