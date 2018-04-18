 'Do the right thing; get us a premier who really cares' – anti-Supra protesters - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Do the right thing; get us a premier who really cares’ – anti-Supra protesters – News24

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'Do the right thing; get us a premier who really cares' – anti-Supra protesters
News24
Chaotic scenes of burning tyres and running battles with the police are spreading throughout Mahikeng as angry residents join in calls for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. The protests began earlier this morning in Montshiwa township
'ANC cowards' are hiding behind the EFFPoliticsweb
Senior ANC members meet in NW amid calls for Mahumapelo's resignationEyewitness News
Parts of Mahikeng burn as North West ANC prepares to meet with NWCMail & Guardian
SowetanLIVE Sunday World –Citizen –Daily Maverick –Business Day
all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.