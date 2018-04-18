'Do the right thing; get us a premier who really cares' – anti-Supra protesters - News24 — Nigeria Today

‘Do the right thing; get us a premier who really cares’ – anti-Supra protesters – News24
'Do the right thing; get us a premier who really cares' – anti-Supra protesters
Chaotic scenes of burning tyres and running battles with the police are spreading throughout Mahikeng as angry residents join in calls for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. The protests began earlier this morning in Montshiwa township …
'ANC cowards' are hiding behind the EFF
Senior ANC members meet in NW amid calls for Mahumapelo's resignation
Parts of Mahikeng burn as North West ANC prepares to meet with NWC
