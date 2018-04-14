Doctor Covers His Manhood With Cocaine, Kills Lover After She Gave Him Oral Sex — Nigeria Today

Doctor Covers His Manhood With Cocaine, Kills Lover After She Gave Him Oral Sex

A top doctor in Germany has been arrested for killing a lover after he allegedly sprinkled cocaine on his penis before she gave him oral sex.

Plastic surgeon Dr Andreas Niederbichler, 42, was charged after the woman collapsed and died in February.

The Daily Mail reports that she was rushed from the doctor’s home in Halberstadt, southeast from Hanover, after a consensual oral sex.

But she tragically passed away, with Niederbichler now accused of giving her cocaine without her knowledge.

Niederbichler, who is reportedly the new chief physician at the Ameos Hospital in Halberstad, has been charged with bodily harm leading to death.

Police say Dr. Andreas Niederbichler is also being probed for giving three more women the drug during sexual encounters although they suffered no serious adverse effects.

As a plastic and reconstructive surgery expert, Dr. Andreas Niederbichler practiced nationwide and detectives say there may be many more victims.

Niederbichler was appointed head doctor in his field at the Harzer Clinic in the state of Saxony-Anhalt in 2016.

According to recent reports from Germany, he is the new chief physician at the Ameos Hospital in Halberstad.

What his superiors did not know was that he used an online dating site to meet women for sex

The women all said they willingly performed oral sex on him.

Prosecutors say his dead 38-year-old victim was involved in consensual oral sex with the doctor on February 20 when she collapsed at his home in Halberstadt.

His apartment was within clinic grounds and she was raced to hospital in an ambulance but died soon after being admitted.

Dr. Andreas Niederbichler is not in prison but in a secure drug dependency unit where he is undergoing treatment for addiction.

