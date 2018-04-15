Doctors Are Shocked That This NAFDAC Approved Herbal Remedy Gives Men Rock-Hard Erections And Stamina To Last 25minutes In Bed Without Viagra! — Nigeria Today

Doctors Are Shocked That This NAFDAC Approved Herbal Remedy Gives Men Rock-Hard Erections And Stamina To Last 25minutes In Bed Without Viagra!

Click Here To Discover Natural Solution That Helps Men Cure Weak Erections, Low Sperm Count and treats the root cause of premature ejaculation without side effects

Studies have shown that viagra trade name for sildenafil citrate, one of the most used drugs out there by men for treatment of erectile dysfuction has several dangerous side effects.

In fact, some of these side effects includes:

Diziness, Headaches, An erection that last more than 4 hours that can permanently damage your penis if not treated Sudden vision loss in one or both eyes complete addiction to such drugs, And Even worse, drugs like viagra have been known to cause damage to the kidney and liver

But what if there is another way?

A way that the mainstream medical world has ignored or even kept secret from millions of men that are suffering from the problem of weak erection and quick ejaculation.

What other way can you improve your sexual performance and become a bedroom champion without using drugs like Viagra that have harmful side effects?

You see, I was once in your shoes of suffering from the problem of releasing in 30 seconds and having a weak erection that cannot stay up for 2minutes.

And it got to the extent that, I would take high powered drugs like viagra, just so I would get it up. Yes it worked, but 2 problems:

1)The results were instant. I needed to continue using the drugs to have an erection

2) The side effects of Viagra almost damaged my penis and affected my liver and kidney

But later on, even with that my libido and sexual urge was totally gone, as I don’t seem to have much interest in sex again. I have taken so much Viagra such that it had no single effect on my erection anymore…

Viagra could not do the work anymore!

At that time, I was only 40 years old, and my wife was complaining bitterly about my poor sexual performance.

My situation made me frustrated and made my marriage unhappy so I decided to try supplements and drugs in pharmacies, both the ones sold on the internet… yet there was no improvement in my condition.

But before I share my new discovery with you, and how I finally found a breakthrough that completely cured me of my quick ejaculation and weak erection problem…

Let me tell you the 3 main things I did to get solution to my sexual performance problems that my doctor did not tell me about…

1. Cut down on your weight

2. Cut down on sugar foods, alcohol and cigarettes

3. It is good to take some male enhancement drugs

The first thing you must know is that out of every 100 sexual enhancement drugs out there, 70% of them are fake, while the remaining 30% of the effectives ones are rare to find.

And I hope you don’t lose all your money and health trying to find them by yourself.

That is why one of the supplements I recommend for men when it comes to boosting your erection power and lasting more minutes in bed is one that is NAFDAC Approved and certified.

And when used and administered professionally will help you boost your testerone levels, cure the root cause of your premature ejaculation and weak erection.

Without wasting time, let me introduce you to the NAFDAC Approved supplement that helped me and over 542 Nigerian men completely cure quick release, weak erection and restore sexual stamina and vigor without side effects of any kind.

“Duraman Herbal Capsules”

NO SIDE EFFECTS – APPROVED BY

NAFDAC REG. NO = A7-1514L

Make no mistake about it. This supplement is made from the roots of a plant found in Malaysia and Malaysian men say it is the closest thing nature has ever come to the perfect aphrodisiac because of its wonderful ability to boost testerone levels and treat the root cause of erectile dysfunction.

The NAFDAC approved supplement known as Duraman Herbal Capsules contains 30 capsules. It helps men to restore their sexual stamina, boost libido (also known as sex drive) and permanently cures premature ejaculation and poor erections.

It’s the exact herbal supplement that changed me from a 30seconds man in the bedroom to performing for over 25minutes.

Get the Premature ejaculation killer (Duraman Herbal Capsules) at a special discount price here

And the best part about Duraman Herbal Capsules is that…

– it’s 100percent natural, it has no side effect on you even if you are a diabetic or hypertensive patients.

– Also, it’s safe for Nigerian men no matter how old you are.

– Even though you have been struggling with these problems of premature ejaculation and weak erections for years, it will surely help you permanently cure it.

– Just 1 container of Duraman Herbal Capsules is enough to cure you of your sexual problems and end the miserable life of living with poor erections and quick ejaculation

– Once you start using it, you no longer have to suffer from watery sperm, just use Duraman Herbal Capsules with natural honey to cure watery sperm

– To be taken 1 tablet morning, and 1 night as a permanent cure to weak erection, low sperm count and quick ejaculation.

Click Here to Order for the Duraman Herbal Capsules (The Natural Supplement that restores your sexual stamina and Boosts Your Manpower)

The best part about Duraman Herbal Capsules is that, it is made of purely natural ingredients. No chemical of any kind.

The composition of the supplement is basically herbs and of profound research and combination.

It’s NAFDAC Approved, not only as food supplement but as nutriceuticals.

Duraman Herbal Capsules has a triplicate effect; permanently cures your quick ejaculation, restores body function and ultimately gives a curative effect.

I know you have come across several adverts online about one product or the other that claims to boost sexual performance, and you do not know who to believe anymore.

But be rest assured that Duraman Herbal Capsules is one of the supplements that helps men boost your testerone levels, while also lowering your blood pressure.

And the good thing about Duraman Herbal Capsules is that, you begin to see results… almost IMMEDIATELY.

Go Here Now to Order for the Duraman Herbal Capsules that permanently cures your quick ejaculation and weak erections… almost immediately even if you are a over 65 year old baba

Even if everything you have tried in the past did not work for you, this is different and will definitely help restore your sexual stamina so that you can satisfy your woman completely.

Right now, I and my wife are enjoying sex like young couples and no more shame or embarrassment of releasing too quick during sex. We make love as long as 25minutes or even more until she moans, and tells me “Baby, am okay”

Do you know how great it feels… for you to know that you can satisfy your woman anyday, and anytime you make love to her! It gives you much sexual confidence and makes you feel like a complete man.

Are You Also Tired and Frustrated About How Small Your Manhood Is, And You Just Wanted a Natural Way to Make Your Manhood BIGGER and Stronger (Without Any Side Effects)

You see, after I improved my sexual performance, my wife was still complaining of how small my manhood was and how it was almost useless to her.

I had to run back to a men health specialist to ask if there was something natural I could use to make my manhood grow bigger, thicker and longer.

I explained to him how ladies used to laugh at me during my bachelor days just because my manhood was too small and tiny.

And most times these ladies do not like having sex with me after the first time of seeing my manhood.

The men health specialist again decided to show mercy upon me… and recommended an enlargement gel that have helped over 1,300 Nigerian men to increase their penis size up to 3.5inches.

By just using the gel to massage their manhood via penile massage techniques or exercises.

The enlargement gel imported from Japan works for increasing the length and girth of your manhood without any side effects.





What you simple do is to use the enlargement gel to massage your entire manhood and testicles before going to bed.

To order for Your Bottles of the Titan enlargement gel, Click Here Now to Place order and Get the Products at a Discount Price!

Once I started using the enlargement gel, I was surprised at the results I got. To ensure it is real, I had to take out a measuring tape to measure my penis size, which was 3.2inches when flaccid but now up 5.5inches.

And you know the best part about the Titan enlargement gel, the results are permanent. No shrinking of penis or any side effects of any kind.

Yes, your manhood can become BIGGER just like my own when you start making use of the gel.

My manhood is now increasing in size and getting longer, we measured it recently and it has added 3.4inches in 4weeks of using the titan gel

My wife now plays with my penis and gives me blowjob, sex is exciting and much better!

Bottomline is, these 2 products (Duraman Herbal Capsules & Titan gel) recommended for me helped permanently cure my quick ejaculation problem and it also increased my manhood size (no side effect at all).

Click Here Now to order for your bottles of the Titan enlargement gel and Duraman Herbal Capsules today and start using it!

Below are testimonies from real people like you who have used these products and what they saying about it

My wife ordered the Duraman Herbal Capsules, titan gel and nadi from your store. and she insisted I give it a try. I am now 53 and I have tried all kinds of medications just to help me get good erections and stay longer. At the end of the first week of using the Duraman Herbal Capsules and nadi, I started to notice that my erections were more frequent and i dont release too fast during sex with my wife. I don’t know how it works, but to me, it is God sent. thanks for this wonderful products Abdul M. – Chikun lga, kaduna

Another testimonial…

AMAZING could be the best word I can use to descrbe my situation. I have had high blood pressure for more than 10 years. and even had quick ejaculation. About two months ago, I placed order for the complete kit of Duraman Herbal Capsules, titan gel and nadi capsules. I started taking it regularly, as prescribed. Within few weeks, I noticed that I now last up to 15minutes and still have much sexual energy to go another round. During my semi-annual checkup, my primary physician was stunned to see that my blood pressure to be 120/81. I can’t think of anything else but that your products is really helping me improve my sexual performance and regulating my blood pressure. Thanks for the service Mr. Adepoju A. – Dutse Alhaji, abuja



Another testimonial….

I need to say a big thank you for helping me get this Duraman Herbal Capsules product. For 3 and half years I had this quick ejaculation problem and it really affected my life. I was reluctant to try this your product because I lost hope after several attempts. But when I showed my wife, she encouraged me to order for it, and give it a try. I use to last only 2 minutes when having sex with my wife, but now we have it for like 20 minutes and she enjoys the sex. Am really happy I can now make love to my wife like a real man. Mr. Chukwudi, Port Harcourt.

I could load this page with testimonials but it will be saying the same thing… these 2 products are proven to help you transform your sex life and ensure that you can satisfy your woman in bed.

Fortunately for me, I do not have to go through any humiliation or embarrassment of releasing in few seconds and having a small manhood anymore.

My manhood is now bigger and normal like a matured man.

To top it off, my wife and I are experiencing exciting sex and we make love like young couples now.

She’s no more irritated by my small manhood because now it is much bigger and makes her scream and moan.

What about you?

Are you still suffering from this embarrassing problem of having small manhood that makes women run away from you or even deny you from having sex with them?

Are you serious about getting a natural cure that can make you last longer in bed and something that works for increasing your penis?

If you answered yes, then you should get the 2-in-1 solution Duraman Herbal Capsules and Titan gel to transform your sex life starting from today!

Click Here to Get the Duraman Herbal Capsules that made me last extra 25minutes in bed with my woman!

Here is a breakdown of the price…

Here is a breakdown of the price for the Duraman Herbal Capsules Herbal capsule and Titan enlargement gel

Duraman Herbal Capsules only – N15,000

Titan gel only – N13,000

If you are ordering for both (that is, Duraman Herbal Capsules and TITAN GEL) – N22,000

(That is you will get a discount of N6,000… instead of paying N28,000 … So, you will pay N22,000 only for BOTH)

But to Make It Even Better, When You Order Today,

You will Also Get a FREE BONUS ENCLOSED

to Your Parcel

*NOT available anywhere Else

Here’s how to get it: When you order for BOTH products today

at N22,000… you will get your own free bonus of the

herbal capsule that cures sexually transmitted infections like

staph, gonorrhea, chlamydia etc.

FREE BONUS: NADI CAPSULE

NADI capsule is premier tonic for anti-infection, anti-virus, anti-toxin,

stable blood pressure. It’s effective for the treatment of S.T.D

staphylococcus, Gonorrhea, syphilis, etc. (contains 30 capsules)

NAFDAC REG NO. A7-0200L

One of the main causes of premature ejaculation and weak erections is due to sexually transmitted infections in the body system. And you need to treat them as soon as possible to completely cure your erectile dysfunction.

Nadi herbal capsule contains 30capsules for complete cure of sexually transmitted infections and to flush off toxins from your body system.



When you order today, you will get the NADI herbal capsules for free.

Remember, the free bonus is ONLY available to those that place their order right away. Don’t procrastinate, else you may not get it.

So the deal is, place your order for the 2 products, today, and you get access to the extra BONUS, absolutely FREE!

Without wasting time, let me show you how to order for these 2 products (Duraman Herbal Capsules and Titan enlargement gel) that will transform your sexual life and make you experience much better sex with your woman.

To order for the Duraman Herbal Capsules and titan enlargement gel at the discount price today, follow the instructions below…

To erase the fear of getting scammed, we introduced payment on delivery option to all States in Nigeria

This means you will pay for the products only when it has been brought down to you face to face by our courier service agent

Pay on Delivery Option Available to All States in Nigeria

Here’s How to Order for Your own Duraman Herbal Capsules & TITAN GEL at a Discount Price today (PAYMENT ON DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE)

Depending on the product that you are ordering for…

*If you are ordering for only “Duraman Herbal Capsules”… indicate the code DURAMAN HERBAL CAPSULES in your text message…

*If you are ordering for only “Titan enlargement gel”… indicate it “TITAN GEL” in your text message…

*If you want to order for the 2 products together… text “Duraman Herbal Capsules AND TITAN GEL”…

DURAMAN HERBAL CAPSULES ONLY – N15,000

TITAN GEL ONLY – N13,000

DURAMAN HERBAL CAPSULES AND TITAN GEL – N22,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text the CODE with the following information below…

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address

Send This Information as a text message to 08179478879

Please Note: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a SMS and Call from us within 24 hours to confirm your Order Before we Parcel It Across to You.

DELIVERY TIME

Once we received your order, and your details are correct, you will receive an sms or call confirmation from us. Your products will then be sent to our courier service partner and the items should get to you within 2-5 Days.

Note: The product will be packaged discreetly and no one else will know what’s inside, and every other information will be kept private and 100% confidential.

Option 2

If you live in Lagos, or nearby, you can also walk into our marketing department office to pick up the products.

You will meet our team ready to give you these products at same price…

That is you Pay at our office, and get it instantly

Vantagesoft Marketing Enterprises

Block B, Suite 9, Primal Tek Plaza, Beside ECO centre,

by Mokola Bus stop, opposite Gowon Estate Market,

Egbeda-Idimu road, Egbeda, Lagos.

or

Suite 3B, First Floor, Shopping plaza beside NNPC Filling station,

Ilo awela road, opposite Toll Gate Bus stop, ota

off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

(Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm)

Customer support line: 08179478879

Remember, if you procrastinate on this, two things are bound to happen:

Either the prices for the product goes up pretty soon and you pay the normal price which is times 2 or,

Your sexual performance continues to worsen because you refuse to use something that actually helps transform your life. Your woman keeps on complaining and nagging, while you get frustrated more.

Don’t procrastinate, go ahead and get access to the 2 products today and start using them to become a better lover in the bedroom.

Here’s How to Order for Your own Duraman Herbal Capsules & TITAN GEL at a Discount Price today

(Payment On Delivery Option Available In All States In Nigeria)

Depending on the product that you are ordering for…

*If you are ordering for only “Duraman Herbal Capsules”… indicate the code DURAMAN HERBAL CAPSULES in your text message…

*If you are ordering for only “Titan enlargement gel”… indicate it “TITAN GEL” in your text message…

*If you want to order for the 2 products together… text “Duraman Herbal Capsules AND TITAN GEL”…

DURAMAN HERBAL CAPSULES ONLY – N15,000

TITAN GEL ONLY – N13,000

DURAMAN HERBAL CAPSULES AND TITAN GEL – N22,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text the CODE with the following information below…

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address

Send This Information as a text message to 08179478879

Please Note: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a SMS and Call from us within 24 hours to confirm your Order Before we Parcel It Across to You.

DELIVERY TIME

Once we received your order, and your details are correct, you will receive an sms or call confirmation from us. Your products will then be sent to our courier service partner and the items should get to you within 2-5 Days.

Note: The product will be packaged discreetly and no one else will know what’s inside, and every other information will be kept private and 100% confidential.

Here’s full details of how to order now and Get the Duraman Herbal Capsules & Titan gel within a few days at your doorstep

Right now, all you need to do is get access to the 2 products; and start using it to get a much bigger manhood and cure your premature ejaculation within the shortest time you ever thought possible.

You have the opportunity to get these 2 products now at a much affordable price and save yourself from embarrassment and frustration that you are suffering in the bedroom.

Over 2,300 Nigerian men have used these 2 products to improve their sexual performance and they have wonderful testimonies to give about it.

Go Here Now to order for the products and start using them

Dave Taidi – 08179478879

The post Doctors Are Shocked That This NAFDAC Approved Herbal Remedy Gives Men Rock-Hard Erections And Stamina To Last 25minutes In Bed Without Viagra! appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

