Documents transferring Benue governor’s security aides forged, says Police — Nigeria Today

Documents transferring Benue governor’s security aides forged, says Police

Some undesirable elements have begun the use of forgery and fabrication of subversive documents to worsen the crises in Benue State and other parts of the country, the Nigeria police force has warned.

According to Nigeria Police Force spokesman Moshood Jimoh, a document purported to be an official signal from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) was to generating anti-police sentiments and roll back the progress being made in troubled Benue State.

He said that the ‘transfer document’ was causing concerns within and outside the Northcentral state as it has been alleged that the development was a confirmation of police bias and a deliberate intention to remove the Benue State governors’ Aide de Camp (ADC) and Chief Security Officer (CSO).

There was no confirmation yet from the Benue state government on the redeployment of the officers.

The 10-page document titled ‘Force Re-Organisation SPOs Benue State Police Command’ purportedly orders the Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State Command, to post out all 137 police officers of Benue State origin who are of the rank of Assistant Superintendent and Chief Superintendent of Police, to other states.

It also expressed a purported order from the IGP for the 137 officers of Benue State origin to be scattered across Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states.

In their place, non-Benue officers from Abia, Bayelsa, Lagos, Imo, Osun, Ondo, Rivers, Katsina, Oyo, Kano, Anambra, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ebonyi and Adamawa states have allegedly been shortlisted as replacements in Benue State.

“The Inspector-General of Police has ordered the transfer of the officers in/out of Benue State Command as indicated against their names.

“Warn and release the officers to proceed to their new Commands on or before 19th of April please,” stated the document bearing a purported signature and official stamp of the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Abdul Bube, on behalf of the IGP.

Jimoh refuted the issuance of such document by the Police, saying that no such directive emanated from the Police headquarters.

The police spokesman said: “Unpatriotic elements who are hell-bent on causing disaffection and worsening the security the security situation are at work, adding that police is putting its machinery in motion towards bringing such elements to justice.

“The purported signal directing removal of Benue indigenes from the state police command is completely fake in its entirety. The letterhead resembles a poor forgery and anyone found culpable in its fabrication and spread will be dealt with accordingly.”

There was also no confirmation of such development from the Benue State government.

Ortom’s Special Adviser on Media/ICT Tahav Agerzua replied in a text message thus: “As at last Thursday, 12th April, 2018, when the governor commenced his leave, I was not aware of such a transfer but I have to find out.”

The post Documents transferring Benue governor's security aides forged, says Police appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

