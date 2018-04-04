 Dog Mauls Owner and Son To Death In Germany — Nigeria Today
Dog Mauls Owner and Son To Death In Germany

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A mother and her adult son were apparently mauled to death by their own dog in a flat in the northern German city of Hanover, police said on Wednesday. Fire rescue workers captured the Staffordshire Terrier when they broke into the flat. “Preliminary investigations by a forensic specialist indicate that the 52-year-old and her 27-year-old […]

