Dog To Be Euthanised After Killing Its Wheelchair Bound Owner And Son — Nigeria Today

Dog To Be Euthanised After Killing Its Wheelchair Bound Owner And Son

A dog in the German city of Hanover is to be given a lethal injection when an autopsy result of its dead owners proved that it had mauled them to death. The incident happened on a Tuesday the Staffordshire Terrier mixed-breed dog attacked the 57-year-old woman owner and her 27-year-old son in their apartment. Authorities […]

The post Dog To Be Euthanised After Killing Its Wheelchair Bound Owner And Son appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

