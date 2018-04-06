 Dog To Be Euthanised After Killing Its Wheelchair Bound Owner And Son — Nigeria Today
Dog To Be Euthanised After Killing Its Wheelchair Bound Owner And Son

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News

A dog in the German city of Hanover is to be given a lethal injection when an autopsy result of its dead owners proved that it had mauled them to death. The incident happened on a Tuesday the Staffordshire Terrier mixed-breed dog attacked the 57-year-old woman owner and her 27-year-old son in their apartment. Authorities […]

