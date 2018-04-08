Dogara speaks on rift with Bauchi Gov, Abubakar — Nigeria Today

Dogara speaks on rift with Bauchi Gov, Abubakar
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has again addressed reports on political rift between him and the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar. Dogara, speaking to journalists on his visit to Bauchi, said there was no rift between both parties, stating that he harboured no grudges against the state government. He assured that […]
