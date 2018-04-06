DomainKing.ng offers affordable hosting packages for businesses — Nigeria Today

DomainKing.ng offers affordable hosting packages for businesses

Do you know there are currently 98.3 million internet users in Nigeria? So, what does it mean to your business if you don’t have a website?

Your competitors who are online will have an advantage over you.

You are missing a chance to have a 24 hours shop.

Approximately 70% of shoppers conduct online research before buying and you may be missing on getting these shoppers to buy from you.

Now when almost 50% Nigerians use internet and shop online, it has become really important for your business to have an online presence. A website will make your business more professional & also get you more sales.

To help small businesses get online, Nigeria’s leading domain registrar and web hosting provider DomainKing.NG has introduced really affordable web hosting packages for creating a website. These packages are suitable for every kind of businesses be it a small business looking for affordable online presence or a high end e-commerce store with lots of visitors.

All it takes is N3600 and just 30 minutes to get a website with their starter package.

You will get all the things for your Business website.

Domain name: You will get a .com.ng domain name worth N1700 with the hosting package. It will be name of your website on internet. If you are business caters to Nigerian locals then .com.ng or .ng domain will be ideal for you.

Web hosting Account: You will also get a web hosting account on server for storing your website data and files. You can choose from various web hosting plans at DomainKing as per your business needs. Their plans cater to every kind of website from a single page website to Ecommerce stores for selling online. This service also comes with unmetered Bandwidth, so you will never have to worry about traffic limits.

Business Emails: You can create unlimited business emails on your company website such as [email protected] [dot]com with this package. Business emails will make you look more professional and build trust with your clients.

Site Security with SSL: A free SSL is also included for security of your website visitors. It will show green lock in the browser and allow secure connection with the server.

24*7 Expert Support: You will get expert support team by your side all the time. So, in case you need any help with your website you can always contact their support team via live chat support, email support or ticket support on their website.

DomainKing accepts all debits and credit cards including Verve Card, Master Card and Visa. You can also conveniently pay with bank deposit or online bank transfer.

Don’t wait! Head over to DomainKing.NG to get a secure and affordable website solution for your business.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

