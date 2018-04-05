Domestic debt servicing consumes N3.72tn in three years — Nigeria Today

Domestic debt servicing consumes N3.72tn in three years

The Federal Government has spent a total of N3.72tn to service local debts in the past three years, statistics available from the Debt Management Office have shown. According to latest statistics made available by the DMO, the Federal Government spent a total of N1.48tn on actual debt servicing in 2017. With N1.23tn and N1.02tn spent […]

