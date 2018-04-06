 Don Coleone returns to music scene with new single - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Don Coleone returns to music scene with new single – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Don Coleone returns to music scene with new single
After a brief hiatus from the Nigerian music scene, record label exec and recording artist, Don Coleone (Ugoh Edmund) has stepped out with a new single titled “Chassis” featuring talented Enugu star, Sym19, who he collaborated with earlier in 2013
