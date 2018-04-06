 Don Jazzy reveals he co-produced & laid Vocals on Ne-Yo’s New Single “Push Back” — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Don Jazzy reveals he co-produced & laid Vocals on Ne-Yo’s New Single “Push Back”

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Mavin Records boss and top Nigerian producer Don Jazzy has revealed that he collaborated with Stargate in producing American singer Ne-Yo‘s latest single Push Back which features Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. He wrote on his Instagram page; Another big one in the bag. Had so much fun co producing this one with my brothers @stargatemusic. Oh […]

The post Don Jazzy reveals he co-produced & laid Vocals on Ne-Yo’s New Single “Push Back” appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.