 Don raises the alarm over contamination of Lagos groundwater by hydrocarbon - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Don raises the alarm over contamination of Lagos groundwater by hydrocarbon – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Don raises the alarm over contamination of Lagos groundwater by hydrocarbon
Vanguard
lagos—A professor of Geo-technical and Geo-environmental Engineering at Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Professor Samuel Ola, has raised alarm over contamination of Lagos State groundwater by petroleum hydrocarbon from leaking Nigerian
Board Urged to Halt Oil-waste Pits' Contamination of Kern County GroundwaterSF Bay Area Indymedia

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.