Don raises the alarm over contamination of Lagos groundwater by hydrocarbon - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Don raises the alarm over contamination of Lagos groundwater by hydrocarbon – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Don raises the alarm over contamination of Lagos groundwater by hydrocarbon
Vanguard
lagos—A professor of Geo-technical and Geo-environmental Engineering at Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Professor Samuel Ola, has raised alarm over contamination of Lagos State groundwater by petroleum hydrocarbon from leaking Nigerian …
Board Urged to Halt Oil-waste Pits' Contamination of Kern County Groundwater
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!