Donald Trump is on the Cover of TIME Magazine’s “Stormy” New Issue — Nigeria Today

Donald Trump is on the Cover of TIME Magazine’s “Stormy” New Issue

Time Magazine’s latest cover has got people talking. In a callback cover, Time asked longtime collaborator Tim O’Brien to paint Donald Trump as president of the United States being heavily rained on and nearly drowning in a rising tide. The “Stormy” cover for the April issue reimagines the “Nothing to See Here” cover from February, 2017. […]

