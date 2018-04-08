Donel Mangena Misses Out On The Voice UK, Comes Second - The Zimbabwe Daily — Nigeria Today

Donel Mangena Misses Out On The Voice UK, Comes Second – The Zimbabwe Daily
|
The Zimbabwe Daily
|
Donel Mangena Misses Out On The Voice UK, Comes Second
The Zimbabwe Daily
Donel Mangena, the 16-year old British-Zimbabwean singer came second in The Voice UK show after narrowly missing out to 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbagbe. Donel who has also been asked to perform at Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday celebrations sang, Major …
Watch The Voice UK winner Ruti Olajugbagbe's journey from blind audition to the final
18-year-old Nigerian lady Ruti Olajugbagbe wins The Voice UK 2018 show
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!