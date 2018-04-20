Don't Believe What You Read About Quebec's Chief Scientist and Crypto — Nigeria Today

Don’t Believe What You Read About Quebec’s Chief Scientist and Crypto
Reports this week erroneously suggested that Quebec’s Chief Scientist dismissed concerns about the illicit usage of bitcoin, his office said.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!