Don’t come to Ekiti to campaign for Buhari – Fayose govt warns Orji Kalu — Nigeria Today

Don’t come to Ekiti to campaign for Buhari – Fayose govt warns Orji Kalu
The planned visit of former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, to Ekiti State has been rejected by the Ayo Fayose-led State Government. The government advised the former governor to, “take his advocacy for peace to other parts of the country where security of lives and properties of Nigerians is under threat, not Ekiti […]
Don’t come to Ekiti to campaign for Buhari – Fayose govt warns Orji Kalu
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!