Don’t deceive Nigerians, reveal why Buhari is travelling to London – PDP dares presidency — Nigeria Today

 Don't deceive Nigerians, reveal why Buhari is travelling to London – PDP dares presidency
Don’t deceive Nigerians, reveal why Buhari is travelling to London – PDP dares presidency

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday insisted that the Presidency should make public all issues relating to the so-called private visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom. The party, which queried the Presidency for always shrouding issues around the President in secrecy, pointedly demanded a “full disclosure on the scope, purpose, direct […]

