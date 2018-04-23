Don’t let Buhari support group divide you, Alimekhena tells Edo APC members — Nigeria Today

Don’t let Buhari support group divide you, Alimekhena tells Edo APC members

Jethro Ibileke/Benin The Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Francis Alimekhena, has advised members of the all Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, not to let the formation of Buhari Support Group divide them. Alemekhena who represents Edo north senatorial district at the national assembly, gave the advice Monday evening in Benin, during the inauguration of the Edo State office of the National Committee of Buhari Support Group (NCBSG). He noted that the group was conceived and launched, not to cause a division in the ranks of the party members, but to drum support for the reelection aspirations of President Muhammadu Buhari.

