Don’t play for Barca again till after World Cup, Ruggeri tells Messi — Nigeria Today

Don’t play for Barca again till after World Cup, Ruggeri tells Messi

Former Argentina World Cup star, Oscar Ruggeri has advised his countryman, Lionel Messi to skip all Barcelona games and stay focused on winning the 2018 World Cup.

Messi is billed to play for Barcelona against Sevilla in tomorrow’s Copa del Rey final, but Ruggeri wants Messi to bring his domestic season to end.

He told 90 Minutes Fox: “Do you think Barcelona will lose the Spanish championship if Messi doesn’t play again? “Messi can call the Barcelona president and tell him ‘this is my World Cup; I’m going to dedicate myself to the national team’.”

Ruggeri also suggested that the mercurial forward should be giving his full support to Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli by prioritising events in Russia this summer.

He added: “He [Messi] must also call the national team coach and tell him that he is going to be completely concentrated on the World Cup.”

The demands of modern football dictate that sides get considerably less preparation time for major tournaments than they did in the past, but Ruggeri feels Messi can set an example for others to follow.

He said: “Before Mexico 1986 we had 65 days to focus, 65 days before the World Cup we were all together.

Ruggeri was part of the Diego Maradona-inspired squad the last time the Albiceleste got their hands on the biggest prize in 1986 in Mesico.

The post Don’t play for Barca again till after World Cup, Ruggeri tells Messi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

