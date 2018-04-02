Don’t Promote Failure By Re-electing Inept Government, Obasanjo Warns Nigerians — Nigeria Today

Don’t Promote Failure By Re-electing Inept Government, Obasanjo Warns Nigerians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that it would be “foolhardy for Nigerians to reinforce failure by re-electing ineffective and incompetent government in 2019.” He also warned Nigerians never to be deceived by the reforms being claimed by the Peoples Democratic Party. Obasanjo called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress to stop […]

The post Don’t Promote Failure By Re-electing Inept Government, Obasanjo Warns Nigerians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

