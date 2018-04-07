Don’t re-elect Buhari in 2019 – PDP — Nigeria Today

Don’t re-elect Buhari in 2019 – PDP
The People Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Nigerians the nation would face dire consequences if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected in 2019. The National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this during the North West Zonal rally of the party held in Katsina on Saturday, maintained that Nigeria cannot endure another difficult […]
The post Don’t re-elect Buhari in 2019 – PDP appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!