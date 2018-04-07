Don’t re-elect Buhari in 2019 – PDP — Nigeria Today

Don’t re-elect Buhari in 2019 – PDP

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Nigerians the nation would face dire consequences if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected in 2019. The National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this during the North West Zonal rally of the party held in Katsina on Saturday, maintained that Nigeria cannot endure another difficult […]

The post Don’t re-elect Buhari in 2019 – PDP appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

