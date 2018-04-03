 Don’t Vote APC, PDP In 2019, OBJ Tells Nigerians — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Don’t Vote APC, PDP In 2019, OBJ Tells Nigerians

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday implored Nigerians not to vote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Party (APC) in the forthcoming 2019 general election. Obasanjo said neither the apology being made by the major opposition party in the country nor the purported reforms being touted by the governing party should be accepted, […]

The post Don’t Vote APC, PDP In 2019, OBJ Tells Nigerians appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.