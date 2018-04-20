Don’t worry, you can purchase replacement Nintendo Labo parts — Nigeria Today

Don’t worry, you can purchase replacement Nintendo Labo parts
With Nintendo Labo launching today, Nintendo now offers replacement parts for each of the builds on its website. Let’s hope you don’t need to buy them, but they are reasonably priced individually.
The post Don’t worry, you can purchase replacement Nintendo Labo parts appeared first on Digital Trends.
