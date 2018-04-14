Doping:Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya raids Eldoret chemist - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Doping:Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya raids Eldoret chemist – The Standard
Doping:Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya raids Eldoret chemist
Anti-doping agency along with Pharmacists and Poisons Board (PBB) yesterday conducted a sting operation and arrested one suspect in connection with the sale of outlawed drugs secretly administered to athletes. The multi-agency operation saw officials …
Police arrest chemist doping suspect in Eldoret
Eldoret chemists put on notice
