Dortmund’s Batshuayi To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury — Nigeria Today

Dortmund’s Batshuayi To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury

Borussia Dortmund loanee Michy Batshuayi will miss the rest of the domestic season with an ankle injury, the Bundesliga club said on Monday. But the 24-year-old striker could still feature for Belgium at the FIFA World Cup finals at Russia in June. He was taken off on a stretcher late on during Dortmund’s 2-0 league […]

