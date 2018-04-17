Dortmund’s Batshuayi To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury — Nigeria Today

Dortmund’s Batshuayi To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Borussia Dortmund loanee Michy Batshuayi will miss the rest of the domestic season with an ankle injury, the Bundesliga club said on Monday. But the 24-year-old striker could still feature for Belgium at the FIFA World Cup finals at Russia in June. He was taken off on a stretcher late on during Dortmund’s 2-0 league […]
The post Dortmund’s Batshuayi To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!