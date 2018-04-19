Double celebration for Simi as she releases new video on birthday - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Double celebration for Simi as she releases new video on birthday – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Double celebration for Simi as she releases new video on birthday
The Punch
Singer, Simi, who is celebrating her birthday has also released the video for her new single, 'Gone For Good' on Thursday. She released this as part of the numerous activities to celebrate her landmark birthday, according to her management team. Giving …
WATCH: Simi features 'another fine man' in new video
Simi gives Fans a Birthday Treat, releases Video for “Gone for Good” | WATCH on BN TV
'You Asked For It' – Simi Releases Official Music Video For 'Gone For Good' To Mark Birthday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!