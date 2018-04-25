Double Dose! #BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch — Nigeria Today

Double Dose! #BBNaija’s BamBam throws Birthday Party & Beauty Oils Launch

Big Brother Naija‘s BamBam on Monday had her birthday, and also launched her beauty oils Bam Beauty Oils.

The bash/launch was hosted by Famous Potatoes, and BamBam’s partner during the show, Teddy-A, was present to support her.

According to the team, the oil sold out on its first day!

WOW! SOLD OUT!!! A post shared by BamBeautyOils Ltd. (@thebambeautyoil) on Apr 23, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

Congratulations to her!

Photo Credit: famouspotatoesng

