Double gold for Cheptegei — Nigeria Today

Double gold for Cheptegei

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

Uganda’s Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei crosses the finish line ahead of Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed in the athletics men’s 10,000m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 13, 2018.  AFP PHOTO

 ▶ 10,000m final  🇺🇬 |  Cheptegei GOLD |  Kiplimo 4th | Toroitich 7th |

Gold Coast, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT  |  Joshua Cheptegei emulated Moses Kipsiro’s 2010 double gold winning feat by winning the 10,000m final in a new Commonwealth Games record 27:19.62 on Friday.

Cheptegei was stretched all the way by Canadian  Mohammed Ahmed as he added the 10,000m title to the 5000m gold he won last week. That sees him equal Moses Kipsiro’s double achievement at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India.

Kipsiro, the most successful Ugandan track and field athlete with three gold medals, won both the 5,000m and 10,000m in Delhi, before adding the 10,000m title at the 2014 Games.

Cheptegei, 21, has been in formidable form since winning 10,000m silver at the World Championships last year.  In the past 6 months, he has run the  world’s second fastest 15k race ever at the Seven Hills Race Zevenheuvelenloop in Nijmegen, The Netherlands in November and dominated all the cross-country races he participated in this year.

Uganda’s history at Commonwealth games

Medal Name Games Sport Event
 Gold George Oywello 1962 Perth Boxing Heavyweight
 Gold James Odwori 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Flyweight
 Gold Mohamed Muruli 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Welterweight
 Gold Benson Masanda 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Heavyweight
 Gold Mohamed Muruli 1974 Christchurch Boxing Welterweight
 Gold Ayub Kalule 1974 Christchurch Boxing Lightweight
 Gold Justin Juuko 1990 Auckland Boxing Light Flyweight (– 48 kg)
 Gold Godfrey Nyakana 1990 Auckland Boxing Lightweight (– 60 kg)
 Gold Dorcus Inzikuru 2006 Melbourne Athletics 3000m Steeplechase
 Gold Boniface Kiprop 2006 Melbourne Athletics 10,000 metres
 Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 5,000 metres
 Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 10,000 metres
 Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2014 Glasgow Athletics 10,000 metres
 Silver Patrick Etolu 1954 Vancouver Athletics High Jump
 Silver Thomas Kawere 1958 Cardiff Boxing Welterweight
 Silver Kesi Odongo 1962 Perth Boxing Lightweight
 Silver Leo Rwabwogo 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Flyweight
 Silver Deogratias Musoke 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Featherweight
 Silver William Koskei 1970 Edinburgh Athletics 400 metres hurdles
 Silver Silver Ayoo 1974 Christchurch Athletics 400 metres
 Silver James Odwori 1974 Christchurch Boxing Light Flyweight
 Silver Ali Rojo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Bantamweight
 Silver Shadrack Odhiambo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Featherweight
 Silver Ruth Kyalisima 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles
 Silver Peter Rwamuhanda 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles
 Silver Victor Byarugaba 1982 Brisbane Boxing Light Middleweight
 Silver Joseph Lubega 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Heavyweight
 Silver Mohamed Kayongo 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Welterweight

Uganda medals Commonwealth games

Games Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank
1954 Vancouver 0 1 0 1 14
1958 Cardiff 0 1 0 1 17
1962 Perth 1 1 4 6 11
1966 Kingston 0 0 1 1 19
1970 Edinburgh 3 3 1 7 9
1974 Christchurch 2 4 3 9 10
1982 Brisbane 0 3 0 3 18
1990 Auckland 2 0 2 4 11
1994 Victoria 0 0 2 2 24
1998 Kuala Lumpur 0 0 1 1 32
2002 Manchester 0 2 0 2 30
2006 Melbourne 2 0 1 3 15
2010 Delhi 2 0 0 2 18
2014 Glasgow 1 0 4 5 18
Total 13 15 21 49 18


