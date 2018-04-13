Double gold for Cheptegei — Nigeria Today

Gold Coast, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT | Joshua Cheptegei emulated Moses Kipsiro’s 2010 double gold winning feat by winning the 10,000m final in a new Commonwealth Games record 27:19.62 on Friday.

Cheptegei was stretched all the way by Canadian Mohammed Ahmed as he added the 10,000m title to the 5000m gold he won last week. That sees him equal Moses Kipsiro’s double achievement at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India.

Kipsiro, the most successful Ugandan track and field athlete with three gold medals, won both the 5,000m and 10,000m in Delhi, before adding the 10,000m title at the 2014 Games.

Cheptegei, 21, has been in formidable form since winning 10,000m silver at the World Championships last year. In the past 6 months, he has run the world’s second fastest 15k race ever at the Seven Hills Race Zevenheuvelenloop in Nijmegen, The Netherlands in November and dominated all the cross-country races he participated in this year.

