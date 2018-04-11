 Download Mp4 – BBnaija Housemate, Bambam – ‘Rest’ (Audio) — Nigeria Today
Download Mp4 – BBnaija Housemate, Bambam – ‘Rest’ (Audio)

Posted on Apr 11, 2018

Ex-BBnaija Housemate, Bamike Olawunmi a.k.a. BamBam as she’s now popularly called, is a super-talented damsel, with skills ranging from broadcasting, Radio/TV show hosting, acting, modelling and singing. She is excellent voice-over artist an On-Air Personality, she debuts her professional singing career with her official single titled “REST”, produced by Mac Roc. This is beautiful, she […]

