Download Music: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido — Nigeria Today

I just woke up at 2:45am and saw this video; I’m crying real tears- happy tears. For so many years they made us (women) feel like we had to pretend to be single, pretend to not have a real life, and put our lives on hold to “entertain” the masses. Meanwhile, you feel trapped in your own body, a prisoner to your career, and so unhappy when you supposed to be having the time of your life. @IAmCardiB I am so happy you are free too #QueenSh*t #CongratulationsOnEVERYTHING

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Apr 7, 2018 at 11:49pm PDT