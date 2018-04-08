 Download Music: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido — Nigeria Today
Download Music: LHF – Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Energy ft. Riky Rick & Davido. Black Conglomerate Music presents the new single by fast rising Nigerian rapper LHF, a trap record tagged Energy that features Boss Zone, Riky Rick and Davido.

Davido and Riky Rick have worked together for the tune Murda taken off his Stay Shining EP released last summer. For the track Energy, Riky Rick took the last verse where he declared himself as King of the South and Davido as King of The West. LHF will however be hoping to make a name for himself in SA like he’s hoping for in Naija following his well received single Till I Die, released in August. Stay fresh.

