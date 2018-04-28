DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Kofi Kinaata – No Place Like Home (IOM Safe Migration) — Nigeria Today

DOWNLOAD VIDEO: Kofi Kinaata – No Place Like Home (IOM Safe Migration)
Kofi Kinaata, is an IOM, the UN Migration Agency’s first Goodwill Ambassador. His role is to promote safe migration in Ghana. Kofi Kinaata will support IOM Ghana’s Aware Migrants Information Campaign through the release of a new song and video titled ‘No Place Like Home ‘ which is aimed at encouraging Ghanaian youth to value […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!