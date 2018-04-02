Dozens Of Fans Allegedly Gang Raped In Public At Flavour’s Concert In Enugu — Nigeria Today

Dozens Of Fans Allegedly Gang Raped In Public At Flavour’s Concert In Enugu

Enugu State police on Sunday began investigation into allegations of gang rapes at a musical concert featuring musical star, Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, at the Michael Okpara Square, in Enugu, on Saturday. PUNCH Metro gathered that several ladies were allegedly raped during the concert, which attracted a large crowd. The event sponsored by the Enugu […]

The post Dozens Of Fans Allegedly Gang Raped In Public At Flavour’s Concert In Enugu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

