DPP orders Kenya Sevens stars in rape case charged - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

DPP orders Kenya Sevens stars in rape case charged
Two rugby players are facing arrest after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said they be charged with rape. The Kenya Harlequin players were indicted after investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. The detectives relied …
Two rugby players accused of rape to be charged -DPP
DPP orders for the arrest of Kenyan rugby players accused of rape
