Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem: A true Patriot of Oro Nation — Nigeria Today

Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem: A true Patriot of Oro Nation

By Meflyn Anwana

There is no better time than now to celebrate a true patriot, a man whose public service credentials, intellectual prowess, stellar characteristics among others necessitated his appointment by governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state as the secretary to the state government.

Dr. Ekwuwem who was named “the most productive individual” and was conferred with the prestigious award – the National Productivity Order of Merit – NPOM by former president Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001 will be honored tomorrow by the people of Oro nation.

Tomorrow’s celebration by Oro nation is a testimony of how governor Udom Emmanuel has changed the storyline of politics in Akwa Ibom state forever, proving beyond doubts that the Oro nation is a big part of Akwa Ibom political landscape.

It is worthy of note that Ekwuwem as a technocrat is nationally and internationally recognised as a foremost telecommunications genius and had served as a former president of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, president of Nigerian Internet Group, the immediate past board chairman of the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) and until his appointment, was the president of the Teledon Group.

As Oro Nation gets set to celebrate Dr. Ekwuwem and appreciate governor Udom Emmanuel for his magnanimity tomorrow, this will pass a strong message to young people that hard work, consistency, and commitment is vital to success.

Congratulation! Dr. Emmanuel Ekwuwem.

Of a truth Emmanuel is with us

