Dr Indimi: Businessman with tenacity and perseverance - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Dr Indimi: Businessman with tenacity and perseverance – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Dr Indimi: Businessman with tenacity and perseverance
Vanguard
By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor. THE Vanguard Businessman of the Year is conferred, not just on any rich man, but specifically, on one with impact and imprint on the industry he/ she operates in, as well as creating diversified value in the industry …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!