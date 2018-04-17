Drake announces new album “Scorpion”, set for June 2018 Release — Nigeria Today

Drake announces new album “Scorpion”, set for June 2018 Release

Drake fans are getting excited as the rapper recently dropped teasers for his new album titled Scorpion on his Instagram page. He shared a photo of himself wearing a jacket with the inscriptions “Scorpion” and “June Twenty-Eighteen.” He also shared a photo of a gold medallion with the image of a scorpion crested on it and […]

