Drake set to release new single Friday night — Nigeria Today

Drake set to release new single Friday night

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

With his chart-topping single “God’s Plan” remaining at the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter, Aubrey Drake Graham popularly known as Drake has decided to keep the fire burning as he has announced the release of a new track due Friday night. Over the past […]

