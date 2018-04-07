 Drake unveils New Music Video “Nice For What” starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Hadish, Issa Rae | WATCH — Nigeria Today
Drake unveils New Music Video “Nice For What” starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Hadish, Issa Rae | WATCH

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Drake keeps to his promise by dropping yet another music video, his second this year. This one is titled Nice For What and includes a star-studded all-female cameo appearances. Nice for What features actresses like Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana, Tiffany Haddish, breakout Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Michelle Rodriguez, Insecure‘s Issa Rae, Black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones and Emma […]

