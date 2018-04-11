 Drake’s “God’s Plan” becomes his Longest Song atop Billboard Hot 100 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Drake’s “God’s Plan” becomes his Longest Song atop Billboard Hot 100

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Having spent 11 weeks on the number one spot of the highly rated Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Drake‘s latest single God’s Plan has become his longest to stay on top of the chart. His last single which topped the chart for a lengthy period was the 2016 release One Dance featuring Wizkid & Kyla which lasted […]

The post Drake’s “God’s Plan” becomes his Longest Song atop Billboard Hot 100 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.