Drake’s “God’s Plan” becomes his Longest Song atop Billboard Hot 100 — Nigeria Today

Drake’s “God’s Plan” becomes his Longest Song atop Billboard Hot 100
Having spent 11 weeks on the number one spot of the highly rated Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Drake‘s latest single God’s Plan has become his longest to stay on top of the chart. His last single which topped the chart for a lengthy period was the 2016 release One Dance featuring Wizkid & Kyla which lasted […]
