Drama In Knysna As Traffic Cops And Disabled Man Do Battle [Video] — Nigeria Today

Drama In Knysna As Traffic Cops And Disabled Man Do Battle [Video]

Traffic cops and police officers must hate smartphones, because time and time again the footage filmed ends up spreading rapidly across social media.

Take for example the altercation between 46-year-old Alroy Kerspey and traffic cops in Knysna yesterday, which was filmed by Alroy’s wife, Mercia.

Knysna Municipality confirmed yesterday that they would review the footage filmed by Mercia, and that an investigation into the matter had now begun.

Before we go the tape, let’s get the basics down via Times LIVE:

[Alroy] became involved in an altercation with traffic officers in the coastal town when he could not produce his driver’s licence. He drives an automatic vehicle as he only has the use of one leg. Kerspey and his wife‚ Mercia‚ 39‚ were travelling along the main road‚ where they have a shop‚ when they were pulled over. “The officers pulled him over. They asked him for his licence. His licence was in another vehicle. The officers then all of a sudden pulled him out of the car‚” she said. “That is when I grabbed my phone to film them. My husband is disabled and he has a heart problem. My husband had polio as a child and he could never walk on his own.”

The video begins with Alroy shouting in the cop’s face, and it doesn’t get much better from there on out:

If I’m honest, I think both sides could have handled this better.

Traffic cops can be a little less forceful, and Alroy can remember that he is driving without his licence and take it down a few notches. Shouting in a cop’s face doesn’t usually end well.

More from Mercia:

…what upset her the most was how the officers “manhandled” her husband. “They shoved him in their car and they took him to the police station. I immediately went to the police station also. When I got there‚ no one could tell me the charge that has been laid against him‚” she said. Kerspey was later released from custody and was at the local police station with his legal representative on Thursday afternoon.

If Alroy had read our story yesterday, he would have known that for around R205 he could have avoided all this hassle.

It’s Friday, peeps – be lekker out there on the roads.

[source:timeslive]

