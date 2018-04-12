Dream Catchers release Dance Cover for Davido’s Hit Single “FIA” | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today

Dream Catchers release Dance Cover for Davido’s Hit Single “FIA” | Watch on BN

Our favorite all-kids dance ensemble from Ikorodu Dream Catchers jump on Davido‘s 2017 hit single FIA and produce a dance cover. Did they nail it? Watch the video to find out. Hit Play below!

The post Dream Catchers release Dance Cover for Davido's Hit Single "FIA" | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

