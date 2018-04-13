Drink buyer steals seller’s wife’s purse, gets N20,000 bail — Nigeria Today

Drink buyer steals seller’s wife’s purse, gets N20,000 bail

A 23-year-old man, Idris Omata, who allegedly stole a woman’s purse while being served a drink, was on Friday brought before a Grade 1 Area Court, Karu, Abuja. The accused, who resides at Nyanya, near Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft. He, however denied the charge. But Police Prosecutor Lawal […]

The post Drink buyer steals seller’s wife’s purse, gets N20,000 bail appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

